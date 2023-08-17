Red Bull chief GOADS Mercedes as Wolff reveals strain and F1 star is caught in RAUNCHY post - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Thursday 17 August 2023 00:27

Helmut Marko has claimed that Red Bull are 'miles ahead' of their Formula 1 rivals when it comes to their engine development, in part due to the team's aggressive recruitment strategy.

Wolff reveals DIFFICULTY of being Mercedes F1 team principal

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that the hardest part of being in charge of the Formula 1 team is 'being able to juggle' the different roles demanded of him within the job.

Perez SAVAGED by F1 chief with brutal Verstappen claim

McLaren boss Zak Brown has claimed that the Formula 1 championship would be 'wide open' if Sergio Perez was driving both Red Bull cars this season.

Sky Sports F1 commentator SLAMS crucial FIA ruling in F1

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has laid into the process of making rules in F1, and has said how he would do it differently.

Leclerc hilariously mocks himself with RAUNCHY social media post

Charles Leclerc has poked fun at himself after he took to social media to share a picture of him windsurfing with a lifejacket that was far too small for him.

