Sky Sports F1 commentator SLAMS crucial FIA ruling in F1

Sam Cook

Wednesday 16 August 2023 09:57

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has laid into the process of making rules in F1, and has said how he would do it differently.

Currently, rules and regulations within the sport are made by the FIA, which is headed by former rally driver Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

When asked what he would change in F1 if he were Stefano Domenicali (CEO of Formula One Group), David Croft told the Sky Sports F1 podcast “First and foremost I’d stop the FIA being the rulemakers.

“That’s the trouble the commercial rights holders have is that they don’t make the rules and I think the time has come to actually bring the two parties a lot more closely aligned.

“We need to think about the show, the spectacle, and the marketing needs to be a bit more important than the engineering, but also keep that balance.”

Simplifying the rules

David Croft has been vocal about some of the FIA rules this season

There has been some criticism of FIA rules in recent races, mainly regarding the strict track limits rules that we see at some circuits.

Croft, alongside co-commentator Martin Brundle, has voiced his concerns about some of the rules whilst commentating on certain races this season, and has now clarified his thoughts on the matter.

“A simplification of the rules is needed because they’re getting a bit too complicated and we need to find a way to simplify it."

