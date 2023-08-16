Neil Goulding

Wednesday 16 August 2023 06:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that the hardest part of being in charge of the Formula 1 team is 'being able to juggle' the different roles demanded of him within the job.

The 51-year-old has worked with Mercedes for a decade and has a 33 per cent share in the company.

But even the hugely-successful Austrian entrepreneur has found it hard to manage a race team at the top level.

“Getting the balance right is tricky,” said Wolff in Q&A on TikTok when asked about the challenges he faces in his role. “The hardest part of being a team principal is being able to juggle all the areas.

"There’s the racing side and the regulations, and then to keep working with our sponsors and having a long-term view.”

Wolff: Grab the opportunities

Toto Wolff will be hoping that Mercedes can get back to winning ways after the summer break

The interactions with the fans were a light-hearted affair, but one question asking Wolff for the advice he would give to his younger self caused the Mercedes chief to offer a sincere answer.

“What I would say to my young self is just keep your eyes open and grab the opportunities,” he said.

Despite the fun and games away from the track, Wolff will be gearing up for the second half of the season when the racing resumes at Zandvoort over the final weekend of August.

Mercedes are sat second in the constructors' championship, 256 points behind Red Bull and 51 points ahead of third-placed Aston Martin.

