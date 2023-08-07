Leclerc reveals IDEAL Ferrari team-mate as Sainz exit rumours grow

Joe Ellis

Charles Leclerc has insisted he wants Ferrari to keep its driver lineup stable going into the future to return to the top.

The Monegasque reportedly signed a new deal with the Scuderia which could be worth £160m until the 2029 F1 season.

Both he and current team-mate Carlos Sainz have deals until 2024 nailed on, but talks with the Spaniard have not progressed as much as Leclerc's – with reports emerging that he's agreed a pre-contract with Audi.

Despite that, Leclerc hopes that Sainz will remain as his team-mate at Ferrari for several years so they can work together to win for the Prancing Horse.

Leclerc: We must win

"I can work well with Carlos, even if there is a lot of competition between us,” Leclerc said, as quoted by MARCA.

“We must not settle for being second or third. We must win and we have to make that feasible. Podiums are nice, but I haven't really enjoyed them.”

Leclerc overtook Sainz in the drivers' standings at the Belgian GP after scoring a podium, while his fellow Ferrari driver had to retire through damage.

