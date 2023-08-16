Leclerc hilariously mocks himself with RAUNCHY social media post

Matthew Hobkinson

Charles Leclerc has poked fun at himself after he took to social media to share a picture of him windsurfing with a lifejacket that was far too small for him.

Having passed the halfway mark of the summer break, fans are gearing up excitedly for the return of Formula 1.

Teams and drivers have had plenty of time away to rest and recharge the batteries, with now just one more weekend standing between them and Zandvoort – where Max Verstappen will no doubt be hoping to put on a show in front of his home crowd.

For Ferrari, things have not been plain sailing this season, as they find themselves fourth in the constructors' standings, behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Fred Vasseur will therefore be hoping that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will come back refreshed and ready to bring the fight to their F1 rivals in the second half of the season.

And if Leclerc's latest Instagram post is anything to go by, the Monegasque driver is certainly in a relaxed mood.

Leclerc's light-hearted jibe

The 25-year-old took to the water to try his hand at windsurfing on the idyllic blue Sardinian waters.

And although Leclerc managed to successfully navigate himself across the waves, it was a picture of him in his lifejacket that caught the eye.

The buoyancy aid did not leave much to the imagination, with a fair deal of the Ferrari driver's torso on display due to its small size.

And Leclerc was all too aware of this, as he accompanied the post with the humorous caption: "Yes, the life jacket is way too small."

As the focus slowly shifts back to on-track matters, Leclerc will be looking to extend his advantage over team-mate Sainz in the driver standings.

He currently sits seven points clear of the Spaniard in P5, tied on 99 points with Mercedes star George Russell.

