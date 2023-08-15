F1 News Today: Trainer SAVAGES Alonso and legend makes VERSTAPPEN rule claim and Italian icon dies
Formulino, the so-called 'Imola Cat' who became a social media sensation after making his first appearance at the track in 2020, has died at the age of 16.
Former F1 trainer SAVAGES Alonso with brutal Hamilton jibe
Former McLaren trainer Gerry Convy has slammed Fernando Alonso for not being a 'team player', after he hailed Lewis Hamilton for his selfless attitude during a training camp back in 2007.
F1 legend claims regulations made in FAVOUR of Verstappen
Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen believes modern Formula 1 cars are made for ‘one driver’, specifically Max Verstappen’s RB19.
Aston Martin reveal AGGRESSIVE strategy to try and catch Red Bull
Aston Martin have revealed that they still have the budget available to continue developing their 2023 car, raising the tantalising prospect of a 42-year-old Fernando Alonso challenging Max Verstappen for race wins after the summer break.
Vasseur says BIG CHANGES are still to come at Ferrari after disappointing season
Fred Vasseur has admitted that he would need the perfect team for Ferrari to return to the top of the Formula 1 standings, but conceded that they are ‘miles away’ as things stand.
Enzo Ferrari's son reveals HEARTFELT memories of his father
Piero Ferrari has shared some fond memories of Ferrari founder Enzo, as he looks back on 35 years without his father.
