Enzo Ferrari's son reveals HEARTFELT memories of his father

Sam Cook

Monday 14 August 2023 22:57

Piero Ferrari has shared some fond memories of Ferrari founder Enzo, as he looks back on 35 years without his father.

14th August 1988 was the date of the great man's passing but, despite all of that time going by, his legacy lives on deeply within the 'prancing horse' brand.

Today, Ferrari announced the extent of their expansion to the Maranello factory, and how Enzo has inspired the next evolution of the luxury sports car manufacturer.

Enzo Ferrari left us on 14 August 1988, but his legacy certainly hasn’t.

People, technologies, buildings. Our Maranello factory's expansion stands testament to his vision, enabling us to push boundaries and shape the future of automotive innovation. #Ferrari #RememberingEnzo pic.twitter.com/rJiLvZFFZM — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 14, 2023

Now, Enzo's son Piero has been speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport about what it was like to have Enzo Ferrari as a father.

"He was affectionate, thoughtful and full of attention. He often bought me many small gifts to make me happy. He didn't explain many things, perhaps to protect me, moreover he confided little even with friends, he was reserved about problems that could concern the work, the personnel or the pilots. He talked about it with my mother.

"Then, when I too joined the company in 1965, the situation obviously changed because I participated in the life of the factory, sharing every aspect".

Would Enzo have liked Leclerc and Sainz?

Despite Ferrari's recent struggles on the track, in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz they certainly have an enviable driver lineup. But would Enzo Ferrari have approved?

"Definitely yes, because they are both young and very professional, they dedicate a lot to their work. This was a quality that my father liked very much.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc make for an enviable driver pairing

"He didn't appreciate those drivers who refused to do tests and only showed up to races to race. Today tests are no longer done, but Charles and Carlos test on the simulator almost every week, helping the team".

