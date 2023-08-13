Vasseur says BIG CHANGES are still to come at Ferrari after disappointing season

Jenny Craig

Sunday 13 August 2023 23:27

Fred Vasseur has admitted that he would need the perfect team for Ferrari to return to the top of the Formula 1 standings, but conceded that they are ‘miles away’ as things stand.

Team principal Vasseur joined the team in place of Mattia Binotto earlier this year after the latter's departure.

Since joining the team, he has made some changes to the leadership team already, including the departure of sporting director Laurent Mekies, who left the Prancing Horse ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Vasseur: Ferrari will make some changes in the coming weeks

Ferrari’s form so far in 2023 has been disappointing, sitting fourth in the constructors’ championship behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin and are yet to secure a win this season.

He spoke to the media following the race in Spa, which saw Charles Leclerc return to the podium for the first time since Austria, although Carlos Sainz retired after a collision with Oscar Piastri on the opening lap.

Vasseur indicated that there is a lot of change still to come to make the ‘perfect structure’.

“You always need to improve, and always need to change things," he said. "If you stay with the same structure two years in a row then you are dead, because all the others will improve.

“It means that I don't have a clear picture to say I have to do this, and full stop, and it will work. It would be stupid.

“We will make some changes in the coming weeks, in the coming months, in the coming years, because some topics are a bit longer than some others. But it's a permanent evolution and permanent improvement.”

Despite their tricky start to the season, Leclerc appears certain that Vasseur is the right man for the job, and has stated his support for the Ferrari boss.

