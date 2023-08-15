Red Bull SNUB Hamilton as Ferrari reveal huge expansion and team boss in DIG at Perez – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 15 August 2023 00:27

Helmut Marko has denied that Lewis Hamilton is the ideal candidate to form a 'super team' at Red Bull, and suggests Lando Norris as Max Verstappen's teammate for that dream team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari reveal HUGE expansion as a tribute to Enzo Ferrari

Ferrari have revealed the extent of their Maranello factory expansion as a tribute to their late, great founder who died 35 years ago today.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari boss Vasseur makes sly 'PROBLEM' dig at Perez

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has displayed little sympathy for Sergio Perez as he continues to struggle in Max Verstappen's shadow at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 champion issues SURPRISE verdict over best performing team this season

Damon Hill has said that he believes McLaren have been the most impressive team this season, when taking Red Bull out of the equation.

➡️ READ MORE

Rival team admits DAMNING loss of respect for McLaren amid driver pursuit

Chip Ganassi has hit out at McLaren over Alex Palou's contract wrangle, accusing them of "playing the victim" regarding the situation.

➡️ READ MORE