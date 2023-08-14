Rival team admits DAMNING loss of respect for McLaren amid driver pursuit

Luis Raya

Monday 14 August 2023 16:57

Chip Ganassi has hit out at McLaren over Alex Palou's contract wrangle, accusing them of "playing the victim" regarding the situation.

McLaren chief Zak Brown previously revealed that Palou unilaterally ended his contract with McLaren for 2024.

With a commanding lead of 101 points, Alex Palou is on his way to securing his second IndyCar title. While things are going smoothly on the track, the driver is now embroiled in one of the season's major controversies.

McLaren's CEO, Brown, unveiled last Friday in a letter of Alex Palou's intentions not to continue with the Woking-based team next year, expressing his immense disappointment due to the significant time and financial investment put into the Spanish driver.

Now, it's Chip Ganassi, the owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, who has issued a stark statement regarding Alex Palou's situation, accusing McLaren of "playing the victim."

Alex Palou faces uncertain future amid contract controversy, with Ganassi the clearest option

"Anyone that knows me knows that I don't make a habit of commenting about contract situations. Subsequently I have been quiet since day one of this story but now I feel I must respond. I grew up respecting the McLaren team and their success. The new management does not get my same respect", declared Ganassi in a statement released by the team on Sunday.

“Alex Palou has been a part of our team and under contract since the 2021 season. It is the interference of that contract from McLaren that began this process and ironically, they are now playing the victim.

“Simply stated, the position of McLaren IndyCar regarding our driver is inaccurate and wrong; he remains under contract with CGR.”

Palou's second contractual controversy

This isn't the first time Alex Palou has been involved in a contract controversy. Last year, Palou, Ganassi, and McLaren had a similar dispute.

The Spanish driver decided to sign with McLaren while he still had a year left on his contract with Ganassi. Eventually, all parties reached an agreement where Palou would race with Ganassi in 2023 and be free from 2024 onward to compete in IndyCar with McLaren, alongside having a significant role in the Formula 1 setup.

Palou has yet to reveal his plans for the future, but all indications suggest he will continue with Ganassi in 2024, as Formula 1 options seem distant. Roger Yusakaga, who will once again represent Palou and is closely tied to Honda, will play a pivotal role in the Spaniard's future.

