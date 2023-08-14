Ferrari reveal HUGE expansion as a tribute to Enzo Ferrari

Sam Cook

Ferrari have revealed the extent of their Maranello factory expansion as a tribute to their late, great founder who died 35 years ago today.

Ferrari's performances on the track recently have improved, but overall they are having a poor 2023 and look a lot further away from Max Verstappen's Red Bull than they did in 2022.

Enzo Ferrari always did strive for greatness, and his legacy both within F1 and within the luxury sports car sector is unrivalled.

Now, as a testament to his pioneering work, Ferrari have given us a glimpse of the ongoing expansion to their Maranello factory site that they hope will help to propel them to future World Championships.

In a post on Twitter, Scuderia Ferrari presented a timeline of their history.

"Enzo Ferrari left us on 14 August 1988, but his legacy certainly hasn’t," it began.

"People, technologies, buildings. Our Maranello factory's expansion stands testament to his vision, enabling us to push boundaries and shape the future of automotive innovation."

Enzo Ferrari was a motor racing driver himself, although is more commonly known for being the founder of luxury sports car manufacturer and F1 team Ferrari.

Ferrari's luxury sports cars have been rolling off the production line since 1947

Unfortunately, Enzo Ferrari passed away on 14th August 1988 aged 90, but his legacy lives on through the 'prancing horse' brand.

Ferrari's hope will be that this expansion can improve performances on the track, as well as helping to secure the Ferrari name's future by expanding into the hybrid and EV sector. Their first EV is expected to roll off the production line in 2025.

