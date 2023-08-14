Ferrari boss Vasseur makes sly 'PROBLEM' dig at Perez

Dan Davis

Monday 14 August 2023 20:27

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has displayed little sympathy for Sergio Perez as he continues to struggle in Max Verstappen's shadow at Red Bull.

Speculation has mounted this year that Perez may be axed early by the world champions, such is the gulf in class between him and his team-mate, though Christian Horner has insisted that no early changes will be made.

But as Verstappen dominates the rest of the grid in his untouchable RB19, his opposite number has underwhelmed in the same car, particularly in qualifying.

And now, Vasseur has seemingly piled further misery on Perez after claiming that the sheer difference between both Red Bull drivers is a "problem".

Vasseur admitted there is a "lot of difference" between Verstappen and Perez

'Lot of difference' at Red Bull

"Verstappen? It is impossible to divide driver, team and car, it is part of the car's performance," he said.

"When you see the result race by race, there is a lot of difference between the two team-mates. But it's not my problem, it's Red Bull's problem."

Perez has ultimately proven to be a helpful understudy to Verstappen since joining the team in 2021, having contributed to last year's constructors' championship title.

This season, however, he has failed to build on his early two victories in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan and trails Verstappen by a staggering 125 points.

The 33-year-old returned to the podium in Belgium ahead of the summer break and will be targeting a resurgence when Formula 1 returns later this month.

His contract with Red Bull is currently set to run down at the end of next year.

