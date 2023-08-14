F1 News Today: Current star blamed for DESTROYING Schumacher's career as boss gives BANKRUPTCY warning and Norris rubbishes Hamilton claim

Chris Deeley

Monday 14 August 2023 05:57

Former Formula 1 driver Marc Surer has claimed Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg's explosive return to the grid is 'destroying' his team-mate Kevin Magnussen's career, saying the Danish driver is getting a taste of his own medicine after doing the same to Mick Schumacher.

F1 boss warns 11th team could lead to BANKRUPTCIES

Haas boss Guenther Steiner has again rallied against proposals to introduce new teams onto the Formula 1 grid, insisting any changes may result in bankruptcy.

Norris RUBBISHES Hamilton verdict after rapid McLaren improvements

Lando Norris has admitted he is bracing himself for a potential step backwards at McLaren despite their promising progress this year.

Vasseur says BIG CHANGES are still to come at Ferrari after disappointing season

Fred Vasseur has admitted that he would need the perfect team for Ferrari to return to the top of the Formula 1 standings, but conceded that they are ‘miles away’ as things stand.

Former world champion BLASTS Ferrari and airs Leclerc frustration fears

Former Formula 1 world champion Mario Andretti has savaged Ferrari and offered a shock solution to their misery in the form of one legendary figure.

Rosberg reveals GAME-CHANGING advice to Perez amid dismal slump

Former world champion Nico Rosberg has urged Sergio Perez to focus solely on driving and not pay attention to criticism, in order to regain his top form.

