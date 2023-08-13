Former world champion BLASTS Ferrari and airs Leclerc frustration fears

Dan Davis

Former Formula 1 world champion Mario Andretti has savaged Ferrari and offered a shock solution to their misery in the form of one legendary figure.

The Scuderia have again floundered in their bid for regular podiums this year, having further slipped behind their rivals despite last season's promising glimpses.

Indeed, the fight for second place in the constructors' championship has seen Mercedes and Aston Martin surge ahead of them before the summer break, forcing Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz down the pecking order.

As a result, Andretti, who was crowned king of the sport in 1978, has suggested a dramatic change in direction in order to bring an end to the team's mixed fortunes.

Andretti suggested the surprise return of Luca di Montezemolo

Drastic action

"Ferrari need to bring [Luca di] Montezemolo back," Andretti told PlanetF1. "That's my take on it. That's my opinion."

Di Montezemolo, the Italian businessman and former chairman of Ferrari and Fiat, led the former side to several titles during the 1990s, banishing years of hurt.

The move would represent a drastic pivot from the team, though Andretti believes imminent action is needed to spare Leclerc and Sainz further frustration.

"I feel so badly for them, both [Charles] and Carlos [Sainz]," Andretti added.

"He's [Leclerc] frustrated with what's going on there at Ferrari. It's hard to put your finger on that because it seems like something, even strategically, they're not making all the best decisions.

"That shows frustration to some degree, but the drivers somehow seem like they don't have enough say in what's going on. That's my opinion from the outside looking in, that's all."

