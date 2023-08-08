F1 News Today: Hamilton in viral photo CONTROVERSY as Horner discusses brutal sacking and F1 star MOBBED

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 8 August 2023 05:57

Christian Horner expects recently sacked Alpine sporting director Alan Permane to find a new role in F1 very soon.

Renowned F1 photographer defends Hamilton over CONTROVERSIAL viral picture

Renowned F1 photographer Kym Illman has defended Lewis Hamilton amid a controversy sparked by an image of the Briton from the Belgian Grand Prix. The picture shows Charlotte Davies, Mercedes' press officer, holding an umbrella for the Mercedes driver.

Security forced to step in as F1 star MOBBED by fans in return to home country

Zhou Guanyu has used the F1 summer break as a chance to return to China after several years away.

FIA chief remains DETERMINED to secure eleventh F1 team

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has claimed that an F1 grid with 12 teams isn't impossible for the future.

Rain, records and celebrity dating: Things we learned from the first half of the F1 season

Formula 1 has reached its summer break in a frantically busy year that already has a dozen races to its name, and so much has happened since lights out in Bahrain.

Hamilton's Mercedes complaint EXPLAINED as Verstappen sends F1 warning and Norris offered DREAM deal – GPFans F1 Recap

All of Monday's biggest news from the world of Formula 1!

