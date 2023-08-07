Horner backs 'remarkable' F1 stalwart to find new role after BRUTAL sacking

Joe Ellis

Monday 7 August 2023 22:42

Christian Horner expects recently sacked Alpine sporting director Alan Permane to find a new role in F1 very soon.

Permane had been with the Alpine team for 34 years but he and team principal Otmar Szafnauer were let go by the company after the Belgian GP by Laurent Rossi.

Horner, the Red Bull team principal, has enormous respect and admiration for Permane having been at the top for so long.

He believes that there will be teams in F1 trying to bring his expertise in now that he is no longer employed by the Enstone team.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?

Horner: A truly remarkable achievement

The vast majority of the Alpine staff won't have been with the team before Permane joined

“Otmar has obviously been around for a little while and he’s always been very straightforward to deal with and has good knowledge of the business,” said Horner, as quoted by Speedcafe.

“For Alan, or ‘Bat’, as I think he’s better known in the pit lane, 34 years in any job is a truly remarkable achievement.

“To go from Benetton to Renault to whatever…Lotus, back to Renault to Alpine, he’s been one of the mainstays there.

“And obviously he’s been there through the world championship periods of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, so a hugely competent guy. I doubt he’s going to be unemployed for too long.”

READ MORE: Christian Horner: The Red Bull giant and ‘Drive to Survive’ star