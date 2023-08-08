Alonso SLAMS FIA rule change that has turned F1 season on its head

Joe Ellis

Fernando Alonso is not happy with the FIA for allowing a new construction of tyre to be introduced mid-season.

From the British Grand Prix onwards, Pirelli's tyres have taken a slightly different construction and the change has coincided with Aston Martin's dip in form.

Alonso has seen Lewis Hamilton close to within one point in the drivers' standings having not stepped onto the podium since the change.

The 42-year-old is furious with the FIA and Pirelli for the decision, but admits that a lack of adequate upgrades from the team hasn't helped matters.

Alonso: I didn't agree

"I have never been a fan of this measure," Alonso said, as quoted by MARCA. "There were also some seasons where we changed the exhaust system and I didn't agree either. It's not just the tyres.

"We slide more and have less grip, our performances show it, we may not have made the right decisions with our car.

"It could also be because some of our competitors that came in with strong packages have become very fast."

Red Bull still hold a considerable advantage over the field after the change which has seemingly helped McLaren, coupled with the Woking team's significant upgrades, who have now become a podium contender again.

