Former F1 strategist reveals how Norris BEAT Verstappen on pace at Spa

Lauren Sneath

Friday 4 August 2023 12:12

Bernie Collins has explained how Lando Norris managed to jump from P16 to P7 during the Belgian Grand Prix, at one point lapping four seconds faster than race leader Max Verstappen.

Norris was at first unable to get the maximum from his car, but, according to the former Aston Martin strategist, some intelligent strategy choices helped him to climb through the pack.

In an F1 strategy video alongside former driver Jolyon Palmer, Collins said: “At the end of the second stint, Norris was actually running in P16.

“In that final stint, he managed to go from P16 to P7. So nine positions gained though one big pit stop call, a great final stint and fundamentally amazing strategy.”

Collins also explained the McLaren driver’s frustration at being stuck in the middle of the pack during his fastest sections of the track.

She said it ended up being a mixture of his strong ability and smart strategy calls from the team that helped him out of a tough spot.

As Norris was stuck with no chance of overtaking, McLaren suggested that he should pit to swap tyres and wriggle free from the traffic.

Collins assessed the predicted race positions, looking at where Norris and the pit wall would have found opportunities to use the pace of the car. She said: “One of the things they’ll start to look at is, ‘What if we add an extra stop?’”

Profiting from the weather

Lando Norris had a superb recovery drive at Spa

Collins also mentioned the rain, with co-host Palmer noting that the team’s ‘gamble’ at this point helped the 23-year-old's race ‘come alive’.

She admitted that while their competitors were holding out for rain to become heavy enough to need intermediate tyres, McLaren decided to risk putting on fresh rubber early and use their car’s downforce to keep them at speed during the inclement weather.

She explained: “A lot of the teams further ahead… are holding out for the rain be heavy enough for intermediates.

“Whereas the information that McLaren are looking at on the pit wall is saying, ‘If we get a fresh set of tyres on, that set of tyres is going to be fast enough that we can make it through the rain with the high-downforce car'.”

Palmer noted that this was ‘magic’ for Norris, with Collins in agreement.

He was able to slim down his lap time to be driving four seconds faster per lap than race leader Verstappen, during that slippery part of the race, and hold onto P7 until the chequered flag.

READ MORE: Mercedes name Russell replacement for THIS SEASON