Mercedes issue Verstappen WARNING as Hamilton's former-team-mate LASHES OUT amid Ricciardo's PIVOTAL Alonso conversation – GPFANS F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 26 July 2023 23:57

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has claimed that the Silver Arrows never believed they had the pace to beat Max Verstappen in Hungary, despite claiming pole position for the race.

Rosberg blames Hamilton for EXPLOSIVE Mercedes incident

Nico Rosberg has joked that Lewis Hamilton cost him an eight-race winning streak at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Ricciardo reveals MID-FLIGHT moment with current F1 driver led to break from sport

Daniel Ricciardo's decision to take a break from the Formula 1 spotlight has proven to be a rejuvenating experience, and the Australian driver credits none other than Fernando Alonso for inspiring this transformative choice.

F1 announce MAJOR 2024 deal involving ALL 10 teams

Formula 1 will provide added support to the F1 Academy series from 2024, Stefano Domenicali has announced.

Wolff's 'behaviour' gives Mercedes cause for CONCERN claims Schumacher

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has voiced his concern about eight-time world champions Mercedes, suggesting the German team is grappling with "uncertainties".

Sainz 'looking for F1 ALTERNATIVES' after 'losing confidence' in Ferrari

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Carlos Sainz Jr has 'lost confidence' in Ferrari and that his father Carlos Sainz Snr is actively looking for alternatives in the paddock.

