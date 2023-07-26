Ricciardo reveals MID-FLIGHT moment with current F1 driver led to break from sport

Jay Winter

Daniel Ricciardo's decision to take a break from the Formula 1 spotlight has proven to be a rejuvenating experience, and the Australian driver credits none other than Fernando Alonso for inspiring this transformative choice.

After a challenging spell alongside Lando Norris at McLaren, Ricciardo opted to step away from the competitive arena and reflect on his racing journey.

"Even if it wasn't the year I expected, I certainly just kind of reset myself and I feel energised again," Ricciardo said (via motorsport.com).

The influence of two-time world champion Alonso played a crucial role in shaping Ricciardo's perspective.

Recalling a conversation with Alonso during a flight, the Australian said, "Actually, I remember having a conversation with Fernando maybe two years ago now. I wasn't thinking of taking a break.

"But we were just having a chat, I think on a flight somewhere, and he said the break for him was one of the best things he ever did."

Alonso's words resonated with Ricciardo, planting the seed of a possible sabbatical. The experience of seeing Alonso's resurgence upon his return to F1 further bolstered the now-AlphaTauri driver's confidence in his decision.

"That kind of got me thinking maybe if I ever feel I need it, not to be too scared of it," said the 33-year-old.

"Then I think, seeing the year he's had, that also filled me with some confidence."

'McLaren speaks Lando's language'

Ricciardo finished P13 on his F1 comeback beating team-mate Yuki Tsunoda despite an incident on lap 1

The 'Honey Badger's' choice to take a break from the fast-paced world of F1 allowed him to reset and regain his drive for competition. After a period of underwhelming performances at McLaren, Ricciardo felt the need for a fresh start.

He acknowledged that the car's setup was better suited to his team-mate, Norris, making it challenging to find his rhythm.

"I felt obviously for whatever reasons, the McLaren was normally not speaking my language," he said.

"It certainly speaks Lando's language. He certainly knows how to get the most out of that thing."

The break proved to be a turning point for Ricciardo as he returned to the grid with AlphaTauri for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Despite facing a first-corner incident and diffuser damage, he showcased resilience and determination, battling back to an impressive 13th-place finish.

Ricciardo will now be battling head-to-head with Yuki Tsunoda for the rest of the season as the AlphaTauri man eyes up a future Red Bull seat.

