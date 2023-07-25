Mercedes face FIA cost cap SCRUTINY as Ricciardo receives BRUTAL criticism amid Perez PRESSURE – GPFANS F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 25 July 2023 23:57

Toto Wolff has explained that the FIA came to him and Mercedes "with tonnes of questions" regarding the cost cap as they continue to police spending in F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 champion unleashes BRUTAL Ricciardo criticism in scathing F1 rant

Former F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve is not impressed with Daniel Ricciardo's return to the sport, suggesting that no other driver would secure a return based on his performances at McLaren.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull face their own 'silly season' as Ricciardo's F1 return ramps up Perez pressure

Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 return signalled the start of this year's silly season, and with Sergio Perez's 2023 struggles, the Australian is still a central part of what will happen at Red Bull's two teams for 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell slams 'UNACCEPTABLE' behaviour from F1 star amid 'f***** up' admission

George Russell aimed a cheeky dig at Alex Albon after being left waiting by the Williams driver ahead of filming a segment at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce STRIKING new livery for Belgian GP with 'disruptive' sponsor onboard

Alfa Romeo will have a striking new livery for the Belgian Grand Prix thanks to a new headline sponsor.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports F1 pundit TAKES AIM at Drive to Survive during live TV coverage

Sky Sports pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz has taken aim at the "Drive to Survive generation", after he bemoaned the re-naming of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE