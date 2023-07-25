Former F1 champion unleashes BRUTAL Ricciardo criticism in scathing F1 rant

Harry Smith

Tuesday 25 July 2023 21:57

Former F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve is not impressed with Daniel Ricciardo's return to the sport, suggesting that no other driver would secure a return based on his performances at McLaren.

The popular Australian's stint with McLaren was hyped up on announcement in 2021, but Ricciardo never felt comfortable with his machinery and was routinely beaten by team-mate Lando Norris.

READ MORE: Hamilton delivers SAVAGE putdown over how Red Bull treat their drivers

McLaren ultimately decided to part company with Ricciardo a year prior to the end of his contract in 2022, instead recruiting his rookie compatriot Oscar Piastri for the 2023 campaign.

Ricciardo initially decided to have a year away from the F1 grid, signing on as a test and reserve driver at Red Bull, but the 34-year-old now finds himself back after replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

Villeneuve not impressed with Ricciardo return

Speaking about Ricciardo's return during the Canal+ broadcast of FP1 for the Hungarian Grand Prix, Villeneuve provided a scathing review of the Aussie's career.

"He's been resting for several months," Villeneuve explained.

"He did some political background work with [Helmut Marko] that [Nyck de Vries] didn't see coming, well done.

Daniel Ricciardo impressed on his return to F1 at the Hungaroring

"On the other hand, it's impressive, for a return to Formula 1, a big smile and Instagram are enough to drive these magnificent cars, it's incredible.

"No [other] driver after four pitiful seasons was allowed to return to Formula 1.”

READ MORE: Perez's Red Bull future at RISK with self-inflicted errors spelling the end