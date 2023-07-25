F1 team announce STRIKING new livery for Belgian GP with 'disruptive' sponsor onboard

Joe Ellis

Alfa Romeo will have a striking new livery for the Belgian Grand Prix thanks to a new headline sponsor.

The streaming website KICK are backing the Swiss-based team and the company's signature electric green will be seen on Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu's car.

The majority red and black will remain on the car with the green flashes making the car pop just that little bit more.

Team principal Alunni Bravi is excited about the partnership and explained why the livery change has come for the Belgian round.

Disruptive

The Alfa Romeo will stand out at Spa with flashes of bright green in contrast to the dark red and black

“KICK has been disrupting its market sector since its inception, and the livery they created for us for Spa fits into this philosophy," Bravi said in an official team statement.

"It is different, it is striking, it is something designed to be different and create attention.

"Their focus on creators, which is very clearly exemplified on the car livery itself, is not dissimilar to how we operate as a team: our strength, and the strength of the platform, is only as sizeable as that of those who contribute to it – in our case, our team members trackside and at home.

"KICK has redefined streaming in its world and is bringing its innovation to our Esports team as well, with an ambitious programme for this year’s F1 Esports Pro Championship: we’re happy to celebrate their work with an equally disruptive livery for this weekend.”

