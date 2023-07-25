Russell slams 'UNACCEPTABLE' behaviour from F1 star amid 'f***** up' admission

Dan Davis

George Russell aimed a cheeky dig at Alex Albon after being left waiting by the Williams driver ahead of filming a segment at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris took part in a special interview for Sky Sports' F1 Juniors ahead of the weekend's action and promptly arrived on time.

Albon, however, was almost 10 minutes late, despite Russell's best efforts to hurry him along after calling him on FaceTime during his dash through the paddock.

In a hilarious clip shared on Mercedes' social media, Russell's joking rebuke to Albon after his belated arrival to the studio was caught on camera.

"Where are you?" Russell asked Albon. "Where? One more? Turn the camera around. Tick tock! Eight minutes late! Eight! Unacceptable."

Albon's toilet humour

Off camera, someone then spotted Albon, saying: "He's here now."

Walking sheepishly into the room, Albon declared: "I f***** up your toilet."

As the crew members and Norris burst into laughter, a grinning Russell shook Albon's hand and once again told him, "You're late."

Capping off the moment, Mercedes captioned the video: "Just waiting for a mate."

Russell endured a rollercoaster weekend, having qualified in 18th but surged up the grid to finish sixth after an impressive, aggressive display.

Norris, meanwhile, took second place while Albon ended the race in 11th.

