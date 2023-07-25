Verstappen given great news as Wolff slams SELFISH drivers and Leclerc reveals BIZARRE Ferrari issue – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 25 July 2023 00:27

Toto Wolff has slammed Formula 1 drivers for failing to adhere to a "gentleman's agreement" not to overtake each other when queuing up for a flying lap, after George Russell failed to make it out of Q1 on Saturday.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports reporter reveals BREAKING NEWS that Verstappen will love

Max Verstappen will get a replacement trophy after his Hungarian GP-winning version was broken on the podium.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc reveals BIZARRE Ferrari problem that won't go away

Ferrari have been dealing with a persistent problem for several races, according to Charles Leclerc.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso reveals BIZARRE F1 superstition spanning two decades

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he tries to 'avoid certain people' before a grand prix as part of his pre-race superstition, including one ritual that sees him forced to shake his physiotherapist's hand.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner reveals Red Bull COST CAP status which haunts team

Red Bull are several million pounds below the F1 cost cap for the 2022 season, according to team principal Christian Horner.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso admits he was prepared to TURN DOWN Aston Martin for one team

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he would have signed a new contract with Alpine instead of moving to Aston Martin, but that no new deal was physically offered to him.

➡️ READ MORE