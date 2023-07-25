Verstappen given great news as Wolff slams SELFISH drivers and Leclerc reveals BIZARRE Ferrari issue – GPFans F1 Recap
Toto Wolff has slammed Formula 1 drivers for failing to adhere to a "gentleman's agreement" not to overtake each other when queuing up for a flying lap, after George Russell failed to make it out of Q1 on Saturday.
Sky Sports reporter reveals BREAKING NEWS that Verstappen will love
Max Verstappen will get a replacement trophy after his Hungarian GP-winning version was broken on the podium.
Leclerc reveals BIZARRE Ferrari problem that won't go away
Ferrari have been dealing with a persistent problem for several races, according to Charles Leclerc.
Alonso reveals BIZARRE F1 superstition spanning two decades
Fernando Alonso has revealed that he tries to 'avoid certain people' before a grand prix as part of his pre-race superstition, including one ritual that sees him forced to shake his physiotherapist's hand.
Horner reveals Red Bull COST CAP status which haunts team
Red Bull are several million pounds below the F1 cost cap for the 2022 season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Alonso admits he was prepared to TURN DOWN Aston Martin for one team
Fernando Alonso has revealed that he would have signed a new contract with Alpine instead of moving to Aston Martin, but that no new deal was physically offered to him.
