Horner reveals Red Bull COST CAP status which haunts team

Red Bull is several million pounds below the F1 cost cap for the 2022 season, according to team principal Christian Horner.

The Milton Keynes team were heavily punished for breaking the cap during the 2021 campaign which saw Max Verstappen win his first world title.

They were stripped of a big chunk of wind tunnel and CFD time, hamstringing their speed of development, and given a financial penalty on the side.

But this year, Horner says Red Bull is comfortably below with little in the way of development or damage costs going out.

Horner: They're huge costs

Even with a reduction in wind tunnel time, Red Bull are truly dominant in 2023 with 11 race wins in a row

“There’s three sets of regulations now. But last year, Max damaged one front wing, and Checo had a crash at Monaco and we had again very limited amount of development on the car," Horner explained to Sky Sports.

"So, we were several million below the cap last year. Because accident damage and development – they're huge costs.

"This year, the biggest handicap we have is that lack of wind tunnel time, it’s significantly less runs in a week than any of our competitors, so we have to be very very disciplined on where we focus our development.

"It’s a company thing. Everybody, every day, every week, is talking about cost cap or budget cap or technical and sporting regulations. It’s part of the challenge of what is now Formula 1."

