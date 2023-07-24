Sky Sports reporter reveals BREAKING NEWS that Verstappen will love

Joe Ellis

Monday 24 July 2023 20:42

Max Verstappen will get a replacement trophy after his Hungarian GP-winning version was broken on the podium.

The reigning world champion left his 1st-place trophy on the top step of the podium as he started to spray champagne, but Lando Norris caused it to fall off by banging his bottle next to the trophy.

The force bounced it onto the floor of the podium and smashed the top portion of the porcelain memento.

Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater revealed on Monday, however, that Verstappen would get a new version from the makers of the trophies.

READ MORE: McLaren issue grovelling APOLOGY to Red Bull amid Norris' Verstappen trophy damage

Lifetime replacement guarantee

Lando Norris was mortified on the podium after realising what he'd done

“Lando Norris opening his champagne bottle by smashing it down on the podium and damaging that trophy, which is one of the most beautiful of the year,” Slater said on Sky Sports News.

“It’s a handmade piece of porcelain worth in the region of 40,000 euros but there’s breaking news and it's good news for Max Verstappen.

“The chief executive of Herendi (the company which makes the trophies) has just released this statement.

"While they are sad about the damage, they are recreating the broken trophy of the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen as there is a lifetime replacement guarantee for all their products.”

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings