Leclerc reveals BIZARRE Ferrari problem that won't go away

Joe Ellis

Monday 24 July 2023 19:12

Ferrari has been dealing with a persistent problem for several races, according to Charles Leclerc.

The Scuderia have been upstaged by McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin in the fight for second recently, despite a podium in Austria for Leclerc.

The Monegasque revealed after the Hungarian GP, where Ferrari were seventh and eighth, that there have been radio issues that have lingered for nearly at least three races.

It has made communication during the races extremely tough for Leclerc in particular, who was even penalised for speeding in the pitlane in Budapest.

READ MORE: Ferrari duo let FRUSTRATION grow after Hungarian GP disaster

Leclerc: We need to fix that

Ferrari had the fourth fastest car at the Hungaroring, but that isn't good enough for the Prancing Horse

“The problem is that we have also a lot of problems with the radio,” Leclerc said, as per Crash.net.

“One out of four words is not understood by my engineer because there is problems with our radio for three or four races.

“We need to fix that, and obviously, my tone of voice is quite high because I need to make myself heard.

“But I just wanted to make sure that they didn’t understand me wrong and that I wanted to go aggressive early and not aggressive late. It was just about clarifying because of our radio issues.”

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings