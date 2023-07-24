Ferrari duo let FRUSTRATION grow after Hungarian GP disaster

Joe Ellis

The frustration is definitely growing for Ferrari and its drivers after another disappointing day in Hungary.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were hardly in the same postcode as race winner Max Verstappen and couldn't even hold onto the McLarens or Mercedes cars as Sergio Perez blew past them with ease.

The Scuderia eventually finished seventh and eighth in Budapest, beating Aston Martin in the only crumb of comfort, but that isn't good enough for its drivers.

Leclerc and Sainz both want to be fighting for podiums at every race weekend but the latter hasn't been in the top three all year.

Leclerc: We struggled

Carlos Sainz leads his team-mate in the drivers' standings despite not scoring a podium but Lando Norris is closing in for McLaren

“The first and third stint honestly wasn’t too bad," Leclerc said to Sky Sports. "I think the second stint I had to push, we had a very slow stop, unfortunately.

"I had to push to overtake Lance I think, then Carlos and I were together and there we struggled a bit more. First and third stint felt a little bit more positive, but all in all, still far from where we want to be."

“I felt like I had good pace today," Sainz added. "But after a really good start I just settled into my race and as soon as we had to do a longer stint on the hards, is where we started paying the price of the situation we have right now against Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull that we degrade a lot the tyres."

