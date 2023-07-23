close global

Social media reacts to record-breaking Hungarian GP

F1 News

Formula 1 held its breath in anticipation of an incredible Hungarian Grand Prix after Saturday's chaotic qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton stole pole from Max Verstappen by 0.003 seconds while his teammate languished down in P18, with McLaren showing more pace after impressing at Silverstone.

The hype, however, was bigger than the contest as Verstappen took Hamilton off the line and drove off into the distance to win by over half a minute.

There was still some exciting racing, though, and don't forget the obligatory Ferrari blunder or two. Here's how social media reacted to it all:

Red Bull make it 12 in a row

False Mercedes hope

Ferrari being Ferrari

Where are Aston Martin?

Lando gets revenge on Max's trophy

