Social media reacts to record-breaking Hungarian GP

Jack Walker

Sunday 23 July 2023 19:27

Formula 1 held its breath in anticipation of an incredible Hungarian Grand Prix after Saturday's chaotic qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton stole pole from Max Verstappen by 0.003 seconds while his teammate languished down in P18, with McLaren showing more pace after impressing at Silverstone.

The hype, however, was bigger than the contest as Verstappen took Hamilton off the line and drove off into the distance to win by over half a minute.

There was still some exciting racing, though, and don't forget the obligatory Ferrari blunder or two. Here's how social media reacted to it all:

Red Bull make it 12 in a row

i don’t know about y’all but this is me now, it’s a lil bit boring 💀#HungarianGP

pic.twitter.com/mgEp9UANs3 — pri 🫧 (@lovecarlos___) July 23, 2023

False Mercedes hope

lewis hamilton deserves a massage after carrying that tractor on his back to P4 pic.twitter.com/An3Nup0Bxc — rin 🐞 (@goatforty4) July 23, 2023

Lewis Hamilton lost 3 positions at the start so I blocked Nico Rosberg pic.twitter.com/dRIOi5yp6T — leo🐋 (@albonscar) July 23, 2023

POV: you are a lewis hamilton fan watching #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/7HlJNhqQmN — kristina (@messilton) July 23, 2023

Ferrari being Ferrari

Red Bull pit crew Ferrari pit crew pic.twitter.com/sBm0KbYflg — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) July 23, 2023

Where are Aston Martin?

Oh well, not a great day as a Hamilton fan, but at least I can cheer myself up with this 😀 #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/h2vfYw9yVZ — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) July 23, 2023

Lando gets revenge on Max's trophy