Social media reacts to record-breaking Hungarian GP
F1 News
Social media reacts to record-breaking Hungarian GP
Formula 1 held its breath in anticipation of an incredible Hungarian Grand Prix after Saturday's chaotic qualifying.
Lewis Hamilton stole pole from Max Verstappen by 0.003 seconds while his teammate languished down in P18, with McLaren showing more pace after impressing at Silverstone.
The hype, however, was bigger than the contest as Verstappen took Hamilton off the line and drove off into the distance to win by over half a minute.
There was still some exciting racing, though, and don't forget the obligatory Ferrari blunder or two. Here's how social media reacted to it all:
Red Bull make it 12 in a row
Given it's topical with the current cinema release...#F1 #HungarianGP #F1FTA @pitlane_girl pic.twitter.com/nWeMAdKehi— Beer Mat Critic (@beer_mat_critic) July 23, 2023
i don’t know about y’all but this is me now, it’s a lil bit boring 💀#HungarianGP— pri 🫧 (@lovecarlos___) July 23, 2023
pic.twitter.com/mgEp9UANs3
False Mercedes hope
lewis hamilton deserves a massage after carrying that tractor on his back to P4 pic.twitter.com/An3Nup0Bxc— rin 🐞 (@goatforty4) July 23, 2023
Lewis Hamilton lost 3 positions at the start so I blocked Nico Rosberg pic.twitter.com/dRIOi5yp6T— leo🐋 (@albonscar) July 23, 2023
POV: you are a lewis hamilton fan watching #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/7HlJNhqQmN— kristina (@messilton) July 23, 2023
Ferrari being Ferrari
Red Bull pit crew Ferrari pit crew pic.twitter.com/sBm0KbYflg— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) July 23, 2023
Ferrari fans right now #HungarianGP #P1 pic.twitter.com/rCcyp7BMdx— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) July 23, 2023
They did him dirty again, 9.4 second #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/v42xPISQj7— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) July 23, 2023
Where are Aston Martin?
Oh well, not a great day as a Hamilton fan, but at least I can cheer myself up with this 😀 #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/h2vfYw9yVZ— Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) July 23, 2023
Lando gets revenge on Max's trophy
@LandoNorris and @McLarenF1 didn’t seem too happy @redbullracing broke the consecutive wins (12) record 😆#HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/45NQ7jScNo— Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) July 23, 2023
Max Verstappen with his trophy after the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix: pic.twitter.com/0BWQZYr0a5— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) July 23, 2023