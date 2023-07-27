Perez admits psychologist has been KEY amid sacking speculation

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 27 July 2023 13:42

Sergio Perez has said facing the bad times is ‘part of an athlete’s career’ as he explained his process for dealing with failures in F1, which includes working with his psychologist.

The Mexican driver has had a run of difficult races after his early season success with two race wins.

The Red Bull driver has faltered somewhat while Max Verstappen, his team-mate and two-time world champion, has gone from strength to strength.

Now, Perez, has spoken about how his psychologist is around to help when he is struggling.

READ MORE: Verstappen drops BOMBSHELL on possibility of Ricciardo taking Perez's Red Bull seat

He told Mundo Deportivo: “The mental part is very important to be able to be calm now.

“It is something that I have worked quite hard on with my psychologist and I think we are in a very good state of mind.

“It is key to understand why everything has happened and learn how to deal with it. It's part of an athlete's career. We have a constant conversation with my psychologist.”

Perez: I have seen everything already

Asked about recent weeks, and whether he feels his treatment has been unfair, Perez said: “It is part of being at the top of the sport, in the best team and not winning all the races.

“But I am second in the championship and there is a lot of the season ahead of me. I'm calm.”

Perez cited his experience in F1 as a buffer against feeling unsettled by rumours about his future at Red Bull, which mainly concern the ambitions of new AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Asked if it was exhausting to constantly hear speculation about his position, Perez said: “I have been here in F1 for 13 years, I have seen everything already and that helps you to be a little calm in this sense and to remember that we are here to enjoy.

“It is our dream and the important thing is, in spite of everything, to enjoy it.”

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings