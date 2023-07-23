Hamilton STUNS F1 in 'TERRIBLE' Mercedes as 'lazy' Red Bull star questioned – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 23 July 2023 00:27

F1's experimental hard-medium-soft qualifying format debuted at the Hungaroring on Saturday afternoon and the drama followed with Lewis Hamilton claiming pole position following a scintillating Q3 lap.

Hamilton admits shock after putting 'TERRIBLE' Mercedes car on pole

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he thought he had no chance of snatching pole position in Hungary given how 'terrible' the W14 had performed during Friday's practice sessions.

F1 pundit questions 'LAZY' Perez after Hungary disaster

Danica Patrick has questioned whether Sergio Perez was ‘pushing too hard’ or ‘just being a little bit lazy’ when he crashed in FP1 for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Russell insists 'even Red Bull' have taken backwards step in form

George Russell has suggested that all the F1 teams have experienced fluctuations in form this season, even the dominant Red Bulls.

Wolff reveals 'EMOTIONAL' decision on Hamilton Mercedes contract

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have "emotionally" agreed a new deal for the seven-time world champion to stay with the team beyond the end of the season.

Brad Pitt F1 movie CONTINUING to film at Hungarian GP despite strike

Brad Pitt is not at the Hungarian GP as filming for his F1 movie continues in Budapest, but F1 can't just rearrange a race so Pitt can be there, and filming has carried on at the Hungaroring – with the crew spotted filming a botched pit-stop scene prior to qualifying.

