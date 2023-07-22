F1 pundit questions 'LAZY' Perez after Hungary disaster

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 22 July 2023

Danica Patrick has questioned whether Sergio Perez was ‘pushing too hard’ or ‘just being a little bit lazy’ when he crashed in FP1 for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

On his very first flying lap of the weekend, the Red Bull driver suffered a disaster when he careened onto the grass and spun, hitting the barrier and provoking a red flag.

In a difficult period for the Mexican driver, who is under pressure to show stoning performances to keep hold of his seat at the dominant team, this could not have come at a worse time.

After the incident, Danica Patrick, a racing driver-turned-pundit for Sky Sports F1, assessed his mistake.

She said: “Was it pushing too hard or was it just being a little bit lazy? That’s one of the worst as a driver.

“You’re just letting your team down and knowing that they’re going to have to work so hard. Also, just that doubt that feeling of frustration that they have and you feel really guilty.”

