Russell insists 'even Red Bull' have taken backwards step in form

George Russell has suggested that all the F1 teams have experienced fluctuations in form this season, even the dominant Red Bulls.

The Mercedes driver has spent 2023 so far attempting to catch up with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, but has had to contend with a packed midfield including a revitalised Aston Martin and a temperamental Ferrari.

Now, McLaren appear to be joining the mix – after a rocky start to 2023, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured P3 and P4 at the recent British Grand Prix.

Russell and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton have pushed hard to maintain a lead over Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship, which currently stands at 22 points. Mercedes have 203 points, and Aston Martin 181.

Russell outlines Mercedes' key target for season

At a press conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Russell said he felt that all the teams on the grid had seen their form go up and down this season.

Asked if he had been surprised by the fluctuations in Mercedes’ form, he said: “I think that's the same for all the teams up and down the grid.

“You see Aston, at the start of the year, were really, really strong. They’ve maybe taken a small step backwards.

“Same with Ferrari at certain races. And I'm sure even Red Bull to a small degree.”

Explaining why he felt the dominant team had faltered, Russell added: “At some races, they were 30 seconds ahead, last week, they were three seconds ahead, albeit with the safety car, but they weren't running away with things.

“So, we are closing that gap. It seems like the whole field is slightly more compact, which makes it exciting.

“And the small details make a big difference. As I said, we're focused, we've got P2 in the constructors’ championship in our sights, and what we're aiming for, but we're still pushing for more, and try and get some race wins along the way.”

