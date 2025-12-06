F1 title scenarios: How Norris, Verstappen or Piastri can become world champion
F1 title scenarios: How Norris, Verstappen or Piastri can become world champion
F1 will crown its 2025 world drivers’ champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon - we just don’t know yet who it will be.
Red Bull’s reigning four-time champion Max Verstappen and McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are all in the race to claim the title in a gripping climax to the season.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders
Norris is in the driving seat with a 12-point lead in the standings heading into the decider, with Verstappen next in the standings after an incredible fightback since the summer break. He once trailed by 104 points.
Piastri is now in third position some 16 points off the pace, having faltered following an incredible first half of the season. The latest standings are as follows:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|Finishing Position
|Norris
|Verstappen
|Piastri
|P1
|433
|421
|417
|P2
|426
|414
|410
|P3
|423
|411
|407
|P4
|420
|408
|404
|P5
|418
|406
|402
|P6
|416
|404
|400
|P7
|414
|402
|398
|P8
|412
|400
|396
|P9
|410
|398
|394
|P10
|409
|397
|393
There you have it, all the detail you need, just refer to this and you will not go wrong.
What happens if it’s a tie?
Of course, we are not done yet, there is more potential complexity at play. What about the tie?
If two (or three) drivers are tied on points after Sunday’s race in Abu Dhabi, the champion will be decided on countback. So the driver with most wins, and if that is level the driver with most second places, and so on.
As it stands, heading into Sunday’s race these are the podium numbers for our contenders:
Norris: 7 wins, 8 second places, 2 third places.
Verstappen: 7 wins, 5 second places, 2 third places.
Piastri: 7 wins, 4 second places, 4 third places.
You can see how tight it is based on that win number - if any driver wins in Abu Dhabi and is then in a tie for first place in the overall standings, they win the title.
One other point to note - for countback purposes, Sprint Race results are NOT included.
What are the odds and chances of victory?
So Norris is a relatively heavy favourite, but not totally prohibitive, Verstappen second and Piastri third. Norris is 2/9 with Verstappen 10/3 and Piastri 16/1.
That means the implied probability of Norris becoming champion is 81.8%, while Verstappen has a 23.1% chance. Piastri meanwhile is the long shot at 5.9%.
Start time, and how to watch live
The action at Yas Marina gets under way at 6pm local time. That is 2pm in the UK or 3pm CET.
If you are watching in the US, the magic time is 9am Eastern or 6am Pacific on the West Coast.
How to watch live
Sky Sports F1 has the call in the UK while it is ESPN broadcasting and streaming the race in the US.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton 'surprised he's still standing' after disastrous year at Ferrari
Related
Latest News
F1 driver absence prompts $29,000 FIA fine
- 44 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton OUT in Q1 again as miserable Ferrari season compounded
- 2 hours ago
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: Qualifying times and grid positions
- 3 hours ago
F1 title scenarios: How Norris, Verstappen or Piastri can become world champion
- Today 14:45
F1 Results Today: George Russell crashes the party as Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues in Abu Dhabi
- Today 12:52
F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 21:00
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
- 28 november
Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
- 26 november
NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026
- Yesterday 18:03
NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson
- 28 november
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- 20 november