F1 title scenarios: How Norris, Verstappen or Piastri can become world champion

Change your timezone:

F1 will crown its 2025 world drivers’ champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon - we just don’t know yet who it will be.

Red Bull’s reigning four-time champion Max Verstappen and McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are all in the race to claim the title in a gripping climax to the season.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders

Norris is in the driving seat with a 12-point lead in the standings heading into the decider, with Verstappen next in the standings after an incredible fightback since the summer break. He once trailed by 104 points.

Piastri is now in third position some 16 points off the pace, having faltered following an incredible first half of the season. The latest standings are as follows: