Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone would not think twice about signing Max Verstappen if he were running a team today, no matter the price.

The future of the four-time world champion has once again sparked plenty of debate within the paddock.

Although the Dutchman is contracted with Red Bull through 2028, the deal includes a performance clause.

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This stipulation gives him the option to leave at the end of the year if he isn’t among the top two in the championship by the time of the summer break.

Following the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen finds himself in a precarious position, sitting seventh in the standings with 73 points, trailing behind Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell who lead the championship.

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Bernie Ecclestone on signing Verstappen

At a press conference in Austria, Ecclestone was asked about Verstappen’s situation. “I mean if I had a team now, the first thing I’d like to do is get Max onboard at whatever cost, because it’s cheaper than me trying to build a new car,” he told Crash.

He added that deciding the best course of action isn’t clear-cut. “I think you have to weigh all of these things. What’s the upside and what’s the downside?. If he stays, is it bad and how bad? If he goes, where does he go and will it be better? Not easy. I would have advised him last year go to Ferrari,” Ecclestone explained.

Bernie Ecclestone was head of F1 between 1987 and 2017

Max backed in F1 battle

A major point of contention for Verstappen has been the new engine regulations introduced this season. The Dutch driver openly criticized the new power units, which now distribute power more evenly between the combustion engine and the electric components.

In response, the FIA has already announced plans to tweak the rules for next season, aiming to give the combustion engine a larger role.

When asked whether the sport should be worried about losing its star driver, Ecclestone agreed with the criticisms coming from the Dutch star.

“He was right to criticise. I think the regulations weren’t necessary to do what has been done. And that was what Max was complaining about.”

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