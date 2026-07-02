Why Ferrari failed Lewis Hamilton in Austria, and how they plan to put it right at Silverstone
Why Ferrari failed Lewis Hamilton in Austria, and how they plan to put it right at Silverstone
A number of issues with the SF-26 have been revealed from AustriaMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton will go in search of a record 10th British Grand Prix victory at Silverstone this weekend with his Ferrari team looking to put things right after the misery of Austria a few short days ago.
When Hamilton claimed his first Grand Prix victory in 686 days in Barcelona on June 14, he roared right back into world title contention by splitting Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli in the standings.
But two weeks later at the Red Bull Ring, Hamilton and Ferrari came crashing back down to earth. They struggled to keep pace with not only Mercedes, but also Red Bull as Max Verstappen took a massive step forward in the upgraded RB22.
It was a sobering Sunday for Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who finished fifth and eighth respectively after qualifying strongly on Saturday (Leclerc in P2 and Hamilton in P3).
Now, Italian publication Corriere Della Sera is reporting the reasons for Ferrari's struggles at the Red Bull Ring, while hinting that the Scuderia has found some solutions for the upcoming Silverstone race.
READ MORE: Leclerc told he cannot copy Hamilton to end Ferrari pain
What went wrong for Ferrari in Austria?
Corriere claims one of the biggest issues for Ferrari was the tyres that Pirelli brought to the track for the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.
The three compounds were the softest in Pirelli's range, and the SF-26 did not respond well to that, with Hamilton struggling to make ground on the cars ahead even when on the softs in his second stint.
It didn't help that when Ferrari tried to resolve an issue between qualifying and the race, this fix mitigated the initial issue but increased tyre overheating. This was not ideal given the soft tyres and the scorching temperatures on Sunday.
That initial issue related to corner entry, which had previously been a massive strength so far for Ferrari in 2026. You might remember Lando Norris saying recently that the Scuderia would be 'embarrassing' the other teams if they had better straight-line speed.
In Austria though that strength deserted the Italian giants with the SF-26 not responding well to corner entries, understeering and not providing Hamilton and Leclerc with the confidence they needed.
Corriere also claims that Ferrari's power unit struggled in the high temperatures and reduced oxygen at altitude during the race in the Styrian Mountains, which made them unable to be competitive over longer distances.
What is Ferrari doing to fix the issues?
Of course, the temperatures will be lower at Silverstone this weekend than in Austria and altitude will also not be in play.
Pirelli's tyre choices this weekend are also good news for Ferrari, with the F1 tyre supplier going a step harder for the British GP, a set of tyres which Ferrari will hope will be much more suited to the SF-26 as in Barcelona and Canada.
On top of this, Ferrari look set to introduce some specific technical innovations ahead of the weekend to reduce drag at a circuit which is filled with high-speed corners and long straights.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton just gave his brother 'the opportunity of a lifetime'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Christian Horner's Ferrari return, Lewis Hamilton's three-word message
- Yesterday 16:45
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Red Bull 2.0: The three-point masterplan to kickstart the Max Verstappen dynasty
Charles Leclerc told he cannot copy Lewis Hamilton to end Ferrari pain
F1 insider says Mercedes 'get Verstappen for free' in pivotal driver trade
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
Latest News
Why Ferrari failed Lewis Hamilton in Austria, and how they plan to put it right at Silverstone
- 11 minutes ago
F1 team turned down €40m for driver signing and did something way better instead
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull 2.0: The three-point masterplan to kickstart the Max Verstappen dynasty
- 3 hours ago
'Bizarre' FIA rule detail hands Mercedes a major F1 title edge
- Today 09:43
Charles Leclerc told he cannot copy Lewis Hamilton to end Ferrari pain
- Today 08:58
F1 insider says Mercedes 'get Verstappen for free' in pivotal driver trade
- Today 08:15
Most read
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june
Mercedes in official FIA breach at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 24 june
Sky F1 commentator David Croft apologises live on air for remarks about former F1 star
- 28 june
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
- 28 june
Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed
- 17 june