Former Formula 1 driver and pundit David Coulthard has spoken out about an awkward podium moment at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend.

The podium last weekend featured George Russell - who had won just his second grand prix of the 2026 season - alongside Max Verstappen and his team-mate and championship rival Kimi Antonelli.

After a race, it’s typical for the three drivers on the podium to be interviewed one by one - first the winner, then the second and third finishers, and finally one more question for the victor. However, this time the dynamic was noticeably different.

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Coulthard seemed to be a little offended by the fact that the drivers had opted to just go and do their own thing following the questions that he had asked them.

The former Red Bull driver could be seen live on air scrambling and reminding the drivers that they had to stick around until all of the questioning was over.

Now, he has revealed exactly what happened, claiming Verstappen and Antonelli decided they'd 'heard enough'.

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'Max and Kimi wandered off' from Austrian GP podium

"You know what also was weird when I was doing the top three interview?," Coulthard asked his co-host Will Buxton on the Up to Speed podcast. "It changes around, sometimes you're just doing one individual driver at a time, and you deal with them and they wander off.

"This particular one, it was the three drivers all lined up and they're given a nice little circle, and they're encouraged to stand in front of that circle, and I'm encouraged to keep them in front of that circle.

"I think midway through the first part with George, Kimi wandered off to do something, wandered back. I'm not sure if that was in shot, but I'm there watching that and trying to listen to George's answers and so I can pick up a relevant second question.

"And then I go through the next phase of questioning and then come to George for the final question and, at that point, Max and Kimi just wandered off! It was like they'd decided 'well, we've heard enough'."

The incident took place after a race where Verstappen finished second in his RB22, returning to form with the best grand prix result of his season so far.

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