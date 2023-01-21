Hamilton reveals F1 motivation as new season loopholes predicted - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton has revealed what 'kept him going' during the first winless season of his F1 career.Read more...
Aston Martin hint at F1 regulation loopholes
Aston Martin deputy technical director Eric Blandin has hinted at the "clever innovations" being implemented on the new AMR23. Read more...
FIA president vindicated in Ferrari victory assessment
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been backed in his assessment that Ferrari will return to winning ways. Read more...
How the FIA blocked Herta out-of-the-box F1 switch attempt
Colton Herta sought a step down in class last season to secure enough super licence points for a switch to F1, it has been revealed. Read more...
Williams concede historic shortfall behind continued struggles
Former Williams team principal Jost Capito has lamented the historic financial shortcomings that continue to hurt the outfit. Read more...