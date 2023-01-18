Hamilton 'shielded' from F1 political storm as FIA shuffle concluded - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Wednesday 18 January 2023 22:30

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed he is 'shielding' Lewis Hamilton from F1's political storm during the winter break. Read more...

FIA confirm revised F1 structure after internal review

The FIA has confirmed a series of "significant updates" to the structure of its F1 governance with a number of key personnel changes. Read more...

Miami Grand Prix track and paddock changes confirmed

Organisers of the Miami Grand Prix have revealed a series of striking visuals of the new paddock facility that will be housed inside the Hard Rock Stadium. Read more...

Norris 'saved lives' with mental health efforts

Lando Norris has revealed how his campaigning for mental health awareness has led to fans telling the McLaren driver he had helped save their lives. Read more...

McNish: F1 drivers must be 'controlled and directed'