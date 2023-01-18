Miami Grand Prix track and paddock changes confirmed

Sam Hall

Wednesday 18 January 2023 14:44

Organisers of the Miami Grand Prix have revealed a series of striking visuals of the new paddock facility that will be housed inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

Last year's sell-out maiden Miami weekend saw close to 250,000 spectators flock to the all-new track to witness the arrival of F1.

But ahead of May's second edition, organisers have confirmed a number of changes with resurfacing work and a paddock expansion planned.

This year, a 'team village' will be created inside the Hard Rock Stadium itself with the hospitality units for each team set to feature in this new location.

Although general admission fans will not have access to this facility, they will be able to access the 300 level of the stadium that overlooks the village.

Overtaking bonus

The changes to the track will see Tilke Engineers & Architects oversee resurfacing work with the aim of creating closer racing and providing additional overtaking opportunities.

President of the Miami Grand Prix, Tyler Epp, said: “After an incredible debut race, we have been working flat-out to ensure the 2023 event is an even greater experience for everyone visiting the Miami International Autodrome.

“Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel are committed to making May’s event a best-in-class experience that is unlike any other Formula 1 race in the world.

“With new and enhanced hospitality experiences, the creation of the F1 Team Village directly on the football field and increased capacity we are expecting our second race to be even bigger and better for the fans, the teams, drivers, partners and everyone in South Florida.”