Red Bull key success factor revealed as F1 calendar cemented - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Tuesday 17 January 2023 22:30

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi believes Adrian Newey is the "fundamental factor" that will determine the F1 champions this year.

F1 2023 calendar confirmed as Chinese Grand Prix question answered

F1 has confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix will not be reinstated on the 2023 calendar despite the country lifting all Covid restrictions.

Vowles pledges Williams loyalty amid 'double agent' concerns

Incoming Williams team principal James Vowles has addressed concerns that he will be a Mercedes double agent in his new position.

Hamilton reveals how he is 'living his purpose' in life

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the project that brings the most pride away from F1.

Verstappen completely justified in Le Mans virtual outburst

Max Verstappen came under fire for his comments following his retirement from the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual.

