F1 2023 calendar confirmed as Chinese Grand Prix question answered

Sam Hall

Tuesday 17 January 2023 11:13 - Updated: 11:36

F1 has confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix will not be reinstated on the 2023 calendar despite the country lifting all Covid restrictions.

The race at the Shanghai International Circuit was last contested in 2019 with the event falling foul of the pandemic in each subsequent year.

It is understood that a deal had been agreed upon that would have seen Portugal step in as a replacement event in order to avoid a spring break from the Australian Grand Prix on April 2 to the Azerbaijan race on April 30.

But this gap between the third and fourth events of the year will remain with F1 confirming a 23-race schedule on Tuesday.

In a short statement, F1 said: "Formula 1 can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged."

The 2023 Formula One calendar has been confirmed 📆#F1 pic.twitter.com/bdmnrKaPT6 — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) January 17, 2023

Despite dropping from 24 races to 23, the schedule remains a record-breaking one for the sport, with the 2021 and '22 sharing the current benchmark for the most races in a single season at 22.

The coming campaign will see F1 visit Qatar for the second time as it begins its 10-year contract.

Las Vegas is the other new addition with F1 acting in a promotor role after adding a third race in the United States to the calendar.

2023 F1 calendar

March 5: Bahrain

March 19: Saudi Arabia

April 2: Australia

April 30: Azerbaijan

May 7: Miami

May 21: Emilia Romagna

May 28: Monaco

June 4: Spain

June 18: Canada

July 2: Austria

July 9: British

July 23: Hungary

July 30: Belgium

August 27: Netherlands

September 3: Italy

September 17: Singapore

September 24: Japan

October 8: Qatar

October 22: United States

October 29: Mexico

November 5: Brazil

November 18: Las Vegas

November 26: Abu Dhabi