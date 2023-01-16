Verstappen under fire for outburst as latest Porsche rumour denied - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Monday 16 January 2023 22:30

Max Verstappen has been criticised for his outburst following the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in which he described the event as a "clown show".

Williams deny Porsche speculation

Williams has denied speculation the team was set to partner with Porsche following a cryptic social media post from the German manufacturer.

Audi had 'nothing to do' with Seidl Sauber switch

Audi motorsport coordination director Allan McNish has revealed Andreas Seidl's switch to Sauber was "nothing to do" with the German manufacturer.

Hamilton one-season partnership equal to three with Williams - Russell

George Russell claims he learned more from Lewis Hamilton in a season alongside the seven-time F1 champion than he did in his three previous years with Williams.

Wolff planning "hard stop" at Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is set to introduce what he has described as "a hard stop" within the organisation for this year to avoid potential burnout due to F1's expanding calendar.

