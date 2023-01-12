Red Bull concede Mercedes fear as Drive to Survive details confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Thursday 12 January 2023 22:30

Helmut Marko feels Red Bull has every reason to fear Mercedes more than Ferrari ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

F1 Drive to Survive first look as season five release date confirmed

Netflix has provided a first look at the fifth series of 'Drive to Survive' while confirming a pre-season release date.

FIA make F1 "promise" after race director experiment

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has made a promise to F1 of providing better officials after claiming the sport can no longer rely on a single race director.

Russell reveals Mercedes 'binned' W13 development

George Russell has revealed Mercedes was forced to "bin" its early development of the W13 after problems with porpoising became evident last term.

Former Renault boss takes on new role with Hyundai

Former Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul has returned to motorsport as team principal of Hyundai's World Rally Championship programme.

