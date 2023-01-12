F1 Drive to Survive first look as season five release date confirmed

Sam Hall

Thursday 12 January 2023 14:24 - Updated: 14:24

Netflix has provided a first look at the fifth series of 'Drive to Survive' while confirming a pre-season release date.

The docu-series will launch on the popular streaming service on February 24, a week before the first Friday practice session of the 2023 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The series will reflect on the events of Max Verstappen's second F1 championship-winning campaign, as well as featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews from drivers, team principals and other prominent personalities within the sport.

After refusing to take part in the series last term, Verstappen confirmed at the British Grand Prix last year that he will feature in the upcoming edition after gaining an element of control over how he is portrayed.

"I just sat together with them and I explained how I thought about it and what I thought went wrong in the past and it was actually a very good, quick little chat and we'll try to improve from there," said the Red Bull driver.

"That's all I'm asking for. That's just more realistic, at least from my side.

"I cannot control, of course, what they do with other drivers, but at least I want to be in control of what I'm releasing. That's what we're going to do."

You can view the first teaser for the latest series below.