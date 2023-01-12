Former Renault boss takes on new role with Hyundai

Ian Parkes

Thursday 12 January 2023 08:41 - Updated: 08:42

Former Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul has returned to motorsport as team principal of Hyundai's World Rally Championship programme.

Abiteboul was previously team principal of Caterham in 2013 and 2014 before joining Renault as managing director of the F1 team.

The 45-year-old Frenchman left at the start of 2021 ahead of the team's rebranding to Alpine since when he has taken a sabbatical away from motorsport other than an advisory role with Mecachrome.

Abiteboul, whose debut with Hyundai will be overseeing the forthcoming Monte Carlo Rally on January 19-22, has explained he required "a bit of distance from automotive and motorsport" before deciding to make a return.

"Actually, it was still very strong in my blood, the appetite for the thrill of motorsport," Abiteboul told WRC.com.

"We had a mutual connection with Hyundai, and I knew that they were looking for a team principal

"I was not particularly active, but I made contact and it was a good fit between what Hyundai was looking for and what I was also looking for.

"There was a natural willingness to go further, and it's only a few weeks ago that we decided that this would happen.

"I am taking this challenge like all the challenges I have been through in my life: with lots of humility. But I'm also extremely excited and passionate about what can be done and what needs to be done."

Abiteboul replaces interim boss Julien Moncet, who takes on a new role related to Hyundai Motorsport’s future technology, whilst also assuming responsibility for the company’s customer racing programmes.

Moncet has departed on a high after Hyundai won four of the final six rounds of last year's championship, although the team still lost out to Toyota Gazoo Racing as it clinched back-to-back titles.