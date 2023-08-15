Former F1 winner makes 'SHARK' claim in attack on former boss Jordan

Sam Cook

Tuesday 15 August 2023 16:57

Giancarlo Fisichella has launched a scathing attack on Eddie Jordan in relation to broken promises made during his time racing for his team.

Jordan was in the firing line of Fisichella's latest comments, which were revealed to Corriere Della Sera.

As well as in 2002 and 2003, Fisichella drove for Jordan's eponymous team in 1997 in his full season debut, alongside Ralf Schumacher, but didn't have the kindest of words for his former team boss.

It was during 1997 that Fisichella emerged as a young talent in the sport before he left for Benetton at the end of the season having landed two podiums in Canada and Belgium, while also nearly clinching victory at the German Grand Prix before suffering a mechanical failure.

READ MORE: Krack raises concern over Aston Martin future after summer break

Giancarlo Fisichella didn't have the best of relationships with Eddie Jordan

He returned to Jordan for 2002, but fortunes for him and the team took a nosedive as Jordan started to go into terminal decline as key sponsors failed to arrive at the team, while long time engine supplier Honda would also depart mid-way through his second spell.

Highs and lows at Jordan

Fisichella's first race win was with Jordan at the chaotic but classic 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix, but it proved to be the fourth and final victory for the team who by this point in their history were running well down the field.

Despite acknowledging the vital role Jordan played during establishing his career in F1, Fisichella admitted his relationship with his former team boss was not the best.

He told the Italian outlet: "F1 is a world of sharks and Eddie gets away with it.

"He was important to me, but he didn't behave well. I signed for him, but then he told me he had sponsor problems. The contract was changed, however, and I had to sue him to get the money."

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?