Former F1 winner reveals playing CARD GAMES with team-mate and boss moments before races

Giancarlo Fisichella has revealed how he, Fernando Alonso and Flavio Briatore used to play card games just hours before the start of races.

Flavio Briatore has always had the reputation of a fiery businessman who takes no messing from his drivers.

He was thrown in at the deep end when he first joined F1 as a team boss, having to handle the biggest personalities, including Michael Schumacher between 1991 and 1995 at Benetton, and then Fernando Alonso during the Spaniard's two world championship-winning seasons at Renault.

Flavio Briatore worked alongside Michael Schumacher during the first two of his seven world championships

Giancarlo Fisichella worked with Briatore as Alonso's team-mate in 2005 and 2006, and as the lead driver of the team in 2007.

When asked whether Briatore was a great manager or a demon, Fisichella told Corriere Della Sera: "Both things. He always got results in everything he did. But he didn't forgive anyone, one mistake and you were out.

"He was Fernando's manager… But he loved me."

Playing scopone

Despite Briatore being a difficult character at times, Fisichella has revealed the relationship that he, Alonso and the boss had when they were together at Renault, including playing an Italian card game moments before races.

"There's always a 'No 1' and a 'No 2' driver, but at Renault it was acceptable and I've always gotten along well with Alonso, two hours before the Grand Prix we played scopone together with Briatore."

