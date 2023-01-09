Welcome to GPFans

Verstappen suffers Red Bull surprise as Hamilton makes bold claim - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen suffers Red Bull surprise as Hamilton makes bold claim - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Verstappen suffers Red Bull surprise as Hamilton makes bold claim - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen suffers Red Bull surprise as Hamilton makes bold claim - GPFans F1 Recap

Mark Webber believes former team Red Bull's request for Max Verstappen to help Sergio Perez at the São Paulo Grand Prix caught the Dutchman "by surprise".

Hamilton makes "greatest year" claim after torrid campaign

Lewis Hamilton believes his 2022 F1 campaign was his greatest in terms of fan support despite enduring a tough time on the track.

FIA hint at F1 disquiet over Andretti Cadillac deal

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has criticised the "adverse reaction" to Andretti Global's partnership with General Motors/Cadillac.

Why Andretti/GM F1 move is nowhere near a done deal

Just a few days ago you could sense within Michael Andretti that he felt he had finally cracked it in his bid to enter F1.

Aston Martin or McLaren to relocate to Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is targeting McLaren and Aston Martin to feature at the heart of a motor-racing hub that is currently in the pipeline.

Download the 2023 Formula 1 calendar here!

GPFans has launched its digital calendar for the 2023 F1 season and you can download it here!

Download the 2023 Formula 1 calendar here!

Download the 2023 Formula 1 calendar here!

  • Google Calendar, Outlook or iCalendar
  • Adv.

